ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump is ready to roll back an influential environmental law from the Nixon-era that Trump says infrastructure projects. But the law is credited ensuring decades of scrutiny of major projects and giving local communities a say. Trump is in Atlanta to announce the changes to regulations for how and when authorities must conduct environmental reviews. That will make it easier to build highways, pipelines, chemical plants and other projects. The 1970 law changed environmental oversight in the United States by requiring federal agencies to consider whether a project would harm the air, land, water or wildlife, and giving the public the right of review and input.