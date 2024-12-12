WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend his inauguration next month. Trump with the move is extending a diplomatic olive branch even as he threatens to levy massive tariffs on Chinese goods once he becomes president. Trump’s incoming press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, confirmed on Thursday that Trump invited Xi, but said it was “to be determined” if the leader of the United States’ most significant economic and military competitor would attend. Leavitt, in a Fox News interview, called the invitation “an example of President Trump creating an open dialogue with leaders of countries that are not just our allies, but our adversaries and our competitors too.”