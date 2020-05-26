Baltimore, MD (AP) — President Donald Trump honored America’s fallen service members in a pair of Memorial Day appearances as the country continues its battle against the coronavirus. The president was eager to demonstrate national revival from the pandemic, even as the U.S. death toll approached 100,000. He appeared both at Arlington National Cemetery and at Fort McHenry in Baltimore on Monday. At Arlington, many attendees arrived wearing masks but removed them for the outdoor ceremony in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Trump, maskless as always in public, gave no remarks. He approached a wreath already in place, touched it and saluted.