WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is announcing that he is declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency. He is speaking to the American people from the Rose Garden as Washington struggles with providing Americans with relief and officials race to slow the spread of outbreak. Trump says the emergency will open up nearly $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak. Negotiations continue between the White House and Congress on an aid package, but there was no announcement of a breakthrough, as House Democrats prepare to vote on their own measure Friday.