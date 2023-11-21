ATLANTA (AP) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is in court to argue for the revocation of the bond of one of former President Donald Trump’s co-defendants in the Georgia case related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election. In her first time appearing in court in the case since the indictment was filed in August, Willis on Tuesday presented the prosecution’s case against Harrison Floyd, who was a leader in the organization Black Voices for Trump. Willis filed a motion last week asking a judge to revoke Floyd’s bond, accusing him of attempting to intimidate and contact likely witnesses and his co-defendants in violation of the terms of his release. Floyd’s attorneys say Willis’ allegations are meritless.