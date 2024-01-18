ATLANTA (AP) — The judge presiding over the Georgia prosecution of former President Donald Trump and others for efforts to overturn the 2020 election is set to hear a motion alleging that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been romantically involved with a special prosecutor she hired for the case. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has set a Feb. 15 hearing on the motion and ordered prosecutors to file their response by Feb. 2. Willis defended her hiring of the special prosecutor and his qualifications during an address at a church in Atlanta but has not commented publicly on the allegation of a romantic relationship.