WASHINGTON (AP) — Both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are highlighting their economic policies in their outreach to Latino voters with Election Day just two weeks away. In an interview with Telemundo on Tuesday, Vice President Harris intends to show off her plans to double the number of registered apprenticeships and stress how she would remove college degree requirements for certain federal government jobs. Former President Trump held a roundtable with Latinos in the Miami suburb of Doral on Tuesday and criticized Harris for holding no public events, though her schedule included meetings and media interviews.