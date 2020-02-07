Washington D.C. (AP) The Senate has acquitted President Donald Trump and the impeachment trial is over. Democrats always expected that. Now, they have to decide how the ordeal has affected the legislative and political landscape for the rest of this presidential and congressional election year. It’s clear that compromises on issues like health care will be hard, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi demonstrated this week when she tore up her copy of Trump’s State of the Union address. But the two parties differ over impeachment’s political impact. Republican senators from closely divided states and Democrats from Trump-leaning area seems most at risk.