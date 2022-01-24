ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Opening statements have begun in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights. J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are the other three officers who were at the scene May 25, 2020, as Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd’s neck to the ground with his knee for 9 1/2 minutes as the Black man was facedown in handcuffs and gasping for air. Chauvin was convicted last year of murder. Kueng, Lane and Thao are broadly charged with depriving Floyd of his civil rights while acting under government authority. All three are charged for failing to provide Floyd with medical care. Thao and Kueng are charged additionally with failing to stop Chauvin.