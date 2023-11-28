St.Louis-based Trailnet is celebrating it’s 35th birthday this week. Trailnet is a non-profit who’s mission is to foster a healthy and vibrant Metro area… where, walking, bicycling and the use of public transit are a way of life. It also works to connect the region by way of safe and protected on-street bikeways and sidewalks. Last night (Tues) Trailnet celebrated it’s 35th year with an event at The Armory….an appropriate location, as it’s easily accessible by Metro or bike. Earlier this month some 225 Trailnet supporters held an event and raised almost $100,000 that organizers say will fund it’s work to create safer streets and encourage biking and walking. Trailnet hosts bicycle rides every year from March to October, not only in the city, but in rural areas of MO and IL. You can find a calender of events on line at trailnet.org. Steve Potter, KTRS News.