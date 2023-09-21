Organizers of this year’s Tower Grove Pride Festival are expecting thousands to attend this weekend. This is the 10th year for the LGBTQ celebration in STL’s Tower Grove Park and back this year will be The Peoples Joy Parade, a community art and costume parade best known for it’s annual Cinco de Mayo procession on Cherokee Street. There will be two stages featuring local bands and DJ’s, drag performances ,hundreds of local vendors featuring food and information about local non-profits…plus, public art installations, a roller rink and a mechanical bull. Organizers say this weekends festival is all about looking to the future and that everyone should feel free to bring their kids and their pets. The festival runs from 11 am until 6 on Saturday and 11 to 5 on Sunday. Steve Potter, KTRS News.