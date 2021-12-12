ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson’s office says at least two people in Missouri have died and hundreds of homes and buildings are damaged or destroyed after a massive Friday night stormfront that killed dozens in several states. Parson’s office said a woman was killed at home in St. Charles County northwest of St. Louis and two others were hospitalized. A young child was killed at home and at least nine people were transported to hospitals in Pemiscot County in the Bootheel region. Overnight Friday, the National Weather Service issued 31 tornado warnings for Missouri, the governor’s office said. National Weather Service teams on Saturday were surveying storm damage. The storm system’s death toll includes people in five states.