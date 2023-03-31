LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado emergency for Little Rock and surrounding areas, warning that 350,000 are in danger from a “confirmed large and destructive tornado,” Forecasters say the tornado was seen Friday afternoon in Little Rock and North Little Rock. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The violent twister was seen in video posted online plowing through neighborhoods and business districts of Little Rock and surrounding areas. Aerial footage showed several rooftops reduced to splinters in Little Rock and nearby Benton, vehicles were toppled over and debris was scattered across roadways.