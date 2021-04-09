JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s top Republican senator says he’s OK not paying for Medicaid expansion. Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz on Thursday told reporters he won’t advocate to include money for the program in the state budget. Missouri voters last year amended the state Constitution to extend eligibility for the government health care program to thousands more low-income adults. But the Missouri House last week sent the Senate a budget proposal that doesn’t include funding to pay to expand the program to more people. Republican lawmakers in the state have pushed back against expanding access to the health care program for years.