JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are rushing to pass as many bills as possible before their 6 p.m. Friday deadline. Bills passed on Friday would ensure free coronavirus testing if recommended by a patient’s doctor. Another provision would end local rules requiring a prescription to get the allergy medication pseudoephedrine. Edible medical marijuana couldn’t be shaped like fruit, cartoons or other forms that could be appealing to kids under one proposal. And another bill would ban vaping in public K-12 schools. The measures would need to be signed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson to take effect.