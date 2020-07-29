Review and revise your budget. A new baby means new expenses … diapers, formula and food, clothes and toys, child care, and medical expenses, as well as education savings, will change your budget for many years to come! A growing family brings growing goals and growing expenses. A realistic budget is a key to keeping your financial health in check.

Check your emergency fund. An emergency fund is a must, no matter what size your family. Never mind the fact that kids can be accident-prone, i

magine tomorrow you’re driving to work and your two front tires fall victim to potholes and need replacing. Better yet, that the child-friendly living room furniture you have been eyeing is now on sale! If you have emergency savings, the “unexpected cost” of new tires will be only a minor inconvenience, or the “new living room furniture” will be your treat for years to come!