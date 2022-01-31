ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three men died and a fourth man was hospitalized after a shooting Saturday afternoon in a north St. Louis neighborhood. Police said the shooting was reported around 4 p.m. Saturday in the Kingway East neighborhood. Officers found three men in their 20s who had been shot. St. Louis police Chief John Hayden said two of the men died at the scene, and the third man was taken to a hospital where he died. Officers later found the injured man, who is also in his 20s, at a nearby convenience store. He was hospitalized in stable condition. Police found two guns and nearly 50 shell casings in the area near the shooting.