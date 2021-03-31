Funds will support a variety of programs to help local residents during pandemic

COLLINSVILLE (MARCH 2021) – Children’s Home and Aid, Soup n Share Outreach and Good Samaritan House in Madison County each received a $10,000 grant from AmerenCares to support community members near the Granite City-Roxford reliability project.

“We are thrilled to receive a donation from Ameren Illinois to purchase food and other items,” said Sherrie Hare, Executive Director of Soup n Share Outreach. “We have struggled at times to meet the needs for so many people in Madison County and this gracious $10,000 donation from Ameren will help us meet our local need.”

The three grants were made available through the AmerenCares program, which connects Ameren to the communities it serves through charitable giving and volunteering. Shawn Schukar, president of Ameren Transmission Company, said a key focus of the company is to partner with nonprofit organizations like Children’s Home and Aid, Soup n Share Outreach and Good Samaritan House to improve the quality of life for those communities Ameren Transmission serves.

“At Ameren, our goal is to deliver safe, reliable and affordable energy to our customers in both Illinois and Missouri,” Schukar said. “This donation is part of $210,000 in grants provided to 21 nonprofits located in communities near Ameren Transmission projects that are focused on efforts to address poverty, food insecurity and impacts related to COVID-19.”

For more information:

Children’s Home and Aid, visit org or call 618-462-2714

Good Samaritan House, visit org, or call 618-300-7255

Soup n Share Outreach, visit org or call (618) 709-7500

