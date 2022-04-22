CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Three people, including a young child, are injured after a suspected car thief crashed the vehicle while being chased by police. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the crash happened just before 9 a.m. Friday in St. Louis County. The chase began when officers spotted a Dodge sedan that had been stolen in St. Louis city overnight, possibly in a carjacking. Minutes later, the Dodge crashed into an oncoming Hyundai. A woman and a child about 2 years old were thrown from the Hyundai. Both had injuries described by police as potentially life-threatening. The Dodge then struck an Oldsmobile, leaving that driver seriously injured. The driver of the Dodge was taken to a hospital for evaluation.