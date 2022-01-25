CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Eastern Missouri prosecutors have refiled a felony terrorist threat charge against a man accused of livestreaming threats to bomb and kill people while he was dressed up as the Batman villain known as The Joker. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prosecutors refiled the charge on Friday against 50-year-old Jeremy Garnier, of University City, a day after a judge dismissed the case because prosecutors could not produce a key witness for the grand jury. Garnier was arrested in March 2020 in a University City restaurant in the midst of his livestream. In it, prosecutors say, he’s dressed as The Joker and orders a soda in the restaurant, saying: “I can’t be inebriated when I’m planning on, you know, killing a bunch of people.”