ST. LOUIS (AP) — Joel Hofer made 26 saves, Robert Thomas had a goal and an assist and the St. Louis Blues beat the reeling New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday night.

Hofer won for the fourth straight start, beating the Rangers twice during the run.

Former Ranger Pavel Buchnevich and Jordan Kyrou also scored as St. Louis took a 3-0 lead in the second period.

Brett Berard and Will Cuylle scored for New York in the third. The Rangers have lost 10 of their last 13 games.

Takeaways

Rangers: LW Artemi Panarin (upper-body, day-to-day) did not play. He had 14 minutes, 22 seconds of ice time Saturday night in a 5-1 loss to Los Angeles. He has 15 goals and 36 points this season.

Blues: Thomas had his 17th assist Sunday, giving him a a seven-game points streak (four goals, nine assists).

Key moment

Hofer blocked a short-handed slap shot from the top of the slot by the Rangers’ Adam Fox on a 2-on-1 rush midway through the first period.

Key stat

Buchnevich has points in nine straight games (three goals, six assists).

Up next

The Rangers continue their trip at Nashville on Tuesday night. The Blues host New Jersey on Tuesday night.