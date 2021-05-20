At a news conference Thursday morning, authorities released the names of two suspects, a man and a woman, in the shooting deaths of a man in Brentwood and a woman in University City over the weekend. Investigators say the two are also suspects in a shootout with police in South Carolina this week. The female suspect, Adrienne Simpson, is in custody in South Carolina. The male suspect is 26 year old Tyler Terry, pictured, who is still at large. The shooting victims are Barbara Goodkin, 70, and Sergei Zacharev, 53. They were both fatally shot Saturday night in St. Louis County, about an hour apart