ST. LOUIS (AP) — Some persistent thieves stole a statue of Jesus as a homeless man sleeping on a bench. The Rev. Larry Rice said the statue that was taken from outside the New Life Evangelistic Center in St. Louis was valued at about $33.000. Police arrested a man Tuesday night who first tried to cut the sculpture away. Three days later, two men cut the legs of the bench holding the statue and fled without taking the statue Friday morning. But thieves returned later in a vehicle and took the statue. New Life is offering a $1,000 reward if the statue is returned intact.