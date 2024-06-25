Starting Wednesday one of St.Louis’ oldest and most popular theater companies is hosting what they’re calling a “treasure trove” sale of props, set pieces, and other items used over the decades in it’s productions. The Repertory Theater of St.Louis, known simply as The Rep, has been storing props and other items from it’s shows over the past 58 years and says it now, finally, has to make room for new items. The sale is expected to attract antique lovers and theater history fans with both unique and quirky items from past productions, everything from set furniture and decorations, to art, lighting, musical instruments, and vinyl records. All those things, and many more, are currently stored in a 12,000 square foot warehouse at the old Lemp Brewery in South City. The sale is open to the public Wed. and Thursday from noon till 7pm, and then Friday and Saturday from 8am until 3:00. Meanwhile, The Rep is getting ready for it’s new season, which kicks-off in September with the suspense thriller, Dial M for Murder, which they say will feature an excursively local St.Louis cast. Steve Potter, KTRS News.