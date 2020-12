St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting 175 crashes statewide over the 78-hour holiday counting period and 62 arrests for DWI. Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, reports five people died in traffic crashes during the period, which began at 6 p.m. Thursday, December 24, 2020, and ended at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, December 27. The Patrol reports 5 statewide traffic fatalities; only 1 from the St. Louis area’s Troop C.