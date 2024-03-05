HB’s 1706 and 1539 are designed to address issues related to human trafficking. The legislation mandates training on sex and human trafficking for emergency medical technicians, nurses, prosecutors, juvenile officers, social workers and police that will equip frontline workers with the knowledge and tools to identify trafficking and respond to it effectively. This also expands the admissibility of statements from children and others in criminal proceedings and imposes restitution fees for those convicted of sexual offenses… those funds then going to support anti-trafficking efforts statewide. The bills now move to the state senate for consideration. Steve Potter, KTRS News.