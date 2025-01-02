NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The FBI now says the New Orleans truck attack acted alone when he drove a pickup truck into a crowd of New Year’s revelers, killing 14 people. The driver had posted videos on social media hours before the early Wednesday carnage saying he was inspired by the Islamic State group and expressing a desire to kill, President Joe Biden said. The FBI has identified the driver as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, a U.S. Army veteran. Officials have not yet released the names of the people killed in the attack, but their families and friends have started sharing their stories. About 30 people were injured.