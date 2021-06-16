Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the tone of the talks with U.S. President Joe Biden as “constructive” and said there was no hostility during the talks. His remarks came at a news conference Wednesday after he and Biden met in Geneva for a high-stakes summit amid tensions between the West and the Kremlin. Putin said: “Our assessment of many issues differ, but in my view both sides demonstrated the desire to understand each other and looks for ways to get closer.” He called the talks with Biden “rather constructive.”