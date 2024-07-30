Former President Donald Trump has said in a radio interview that Vice President Kamala Harris “doesn’t like Jewish people” and appeared to agree with a host who called her Jewish husband, Doug Emhoff, “a crappy Jew.” Trump spoke Tuesday on radio station WABC. The Republican’s campaign earlier announced that he will travel to Atlanta on Saturday for a rally in the same venue where Democrat Harris plans one Tuesday night. Dueling ad campaigns by the presidential candidates portray Harris as “fearless,” while an ad from Trump blasts the vice president for problems at the southern U.S. border. Trump also appears to be backing away from a commitment to debate Harris.