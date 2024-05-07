NEW YORK (AP) — Witness testimony in Donald Trump’s hush money trial is moving forward again and all eyes are on who will be called next. Porn actor Stormy Daniels was called to the witness stand mid-morning Tuesday and testified about her alleged sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, among other things. Her testimony followed that of a Penguin Random House executive. Prosecutors say Trump and his associates schemed to influence the 2016 presidential election by buying and burying negative stories about Trump. Trump is accused of falsifying internal business records to cover up hush money payments — including a payment to Daniels — recording them instead as legal expenses. He has pleaded not guilty.