COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Police in England say they have arrested two teenagers in their investigation into an armed British national holding four people hostage during a 10-hour standoff at a Texas synagogue. The Greater Manchester Police did not name the suspects Sunday or whether they faced any charges. They described them as teenagers who were in custody for questioning. Authorities have identified the hostage-taker as a 44-year-old British national, Malik Faisal Akram. He was killed Saturday night after the last hostages ran out of Congregation Beth Israel near Fort Worth.