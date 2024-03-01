STINNETT, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says up to 500 structures may have been destroyed by wildfires. The Republican governor cautioned in a news conference Friday that the number of lost properties could rise and that damage assessments were still underway. The Smokehouse Creek fire, which started Monday, has burned about 1,700 square miles in the Texas Panhandle and killed two people. It has left behind a charred landscape of scorched prairie, dead cattle and burned-out homes. The National Weather Service forecast for the weekend warns of strong winds, relatively low humidity and dry conditions that pose a “significant threat” to the spread of wildfires in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and New Mexico.