AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Local leaders on the Texas border are asking Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to delay letting more businesses reopen next week. Health officials in El Paso say they’re worried about relaxing lockdown measures after COVID-19 cases in their community surged by 60% in the past two weeks. Abbott on Monday is set to announce that patrons can return to gyms. Abbott has defended the pace by emphasizing that hospitalization and infection rates are steady as Texas tests more people. In Oklahoma, lawmakers who were irritated by local officials imposing stricter measures during this health crisis passed a House bill that would weaken cities’ power during the next one.