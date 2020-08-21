Washington D.C. (KTRS) TEH Realty Managing Partner, Michael Fein, is being indicted by a grand jury on felony charges.

TEH Realty, which operates a number of low-income area apartment complexes, including Southwest Crossing in Carondelet and Blue Fountain in Baden, has faced harsh criticism over the past year for sub-standard living conditions.

Fein was indicted Thursday on wire and bank fraud tied to $28-million dollars in bank loans.

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley called for federal investigations after he toured one of TEH Realty’s most dangerous and unlivable properties, Bridgeport Crossing. Hawley has since introduced legislation to create a database of bad landlords for federal and local housing authorities to crack down on those who fail to uphold basic living standards for their tenants.