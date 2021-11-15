BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) — Police have identified three teens killed in a fiery crash in a St. Louis suburb that also seriously injured two others. The crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday near Ballwin when a car carrying the teens went out of control and slammed into a tree before bursting into flames. The St. Louis County police said Monday in a news release that those killed included the car’s driver, 16-year-old Cole Anello, of Manchester; 15-year-old Rhegan Sajben, of Wildwood; and 15-year-old Jacob Keifer, of Ballwin. All three died at the scene. Police say the other two teens in the car — a boy and girl, both 16 — were taken to hospitals and are expected to survive.