ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis teenager is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 9-year-old boy. St. Louis prosecutors said Thursday that 17-year-old Darryl Williams is suspected of shooting Caion Greene on March 7. Police say Caion was sitting in the family’s vehicle while they delivered food to his grandmother when someone opened fire. Caion’s parents and 7-month-old brother were not hurt. Police have not disclosed a motive for the shooting. Williams is also charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and five counts of armed criminal action