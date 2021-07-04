BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Highway Patrol says searchers have found the body of a teenage girl who went underwater and never resurfaced in a river in a state park outside of St. Louis. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that law enforcement and rescue agencies searched for hours and Castlewood State Park was closed to the public after the girl was reported missing Friday afternoon. A St. Louis County Police spokesperson said the girl was at the site with a group of other people when she was reported missing after swimming in the Meramec River. The river runs through the park.