A Bill sponsored by a State Representative from St.Louis County is designed to boost tourism with tax incentives on some sporting events. HB 1483, sponsored by Representative Brad Christ establishes a framework for incentivizing nonprofit organizations to host sporting events, which in turn would draw both visitors and revenue to MO communities. Christ says that certified sponsors of sporting events would be eligible for refundable tax incentives based on ticket sales, and that will encourage the hosting of sports events, resulting in a surge of both tourism and economic activity. The bill now advances to the MO Senate for consideration. Steve Potter, KTRS News.