St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reports the area had a sobering week in the effort to stop the spread of the Corona- virus. At his Friday press conference Task Force Head Dr. Alex Garza addressed admissions data from the region’s hospitals. New hospital admissions increased from 37* yesterday to 48 Friday. The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions remained the same at 43. The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 293 yesterday to 296 Friday. Dr. Garza said the 7-day rolling average for new hospital admissions is above 40. He added that this week, the area saw hospitalizations rise into the 60s, something that has only happened 5 times since the beginning of the pandemic.