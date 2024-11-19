The Osprey is back in the air after being grounded for months following a crash last November that killed eight U.S. service members in Japan. But there are still questions as to whether it should be. The complicated aircraft flies fast like a plane but converts to land like a helicopter, and even minor mistakes can turn deadly. Experts say it can struggle to maintain the lift needed to fly like a helicopter. The Associated Press has found that safety issues have increased in the past five years and the design of the aircraft is contributing to many of the accidents. Yet Osprey pilots are some of its greatest defenders because it can fly where others can’t to rescue troops.