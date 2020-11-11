(KTRS) –

A suspected truck thief is recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after leading Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies and Missouri Highway Patrol troopers on a pursuit in Franklin County Tuesday. Around 8:35 a.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s office received word via OnStar that a vehicle stolen from a Jefferson County business was in Villa Ridge. Officers responding to the call near Del Vista Drive spotted the stolen pickup. When officers moved in, the driver struck two police vehicles in his effort to flee. Officers eventually deflated the vehicle’s tires. The suspect’s vehicle came to rest on an embankment along a bluff just west of Route M near Old Highway 100. When officers approached the vehicle, they noticed the suspect had a gun pointed at himself. After nearly four hours of attempted negotiations with Franklin County negotiatiors, the suspect shot himself once around 1:39 p.m. The suspect was transported to an area hospital. Details on his condition have not been released.