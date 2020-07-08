St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The man who was shot and killed by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy after he carjacked and ran down a 67-year-old man in north county is identified.

In a release, county police say 27-year-old William Burgess fled on foot after hitting the man, who was walking on a sidewalk with a 10-year-old boy, Monday morning. The uniformed deputy chased Burgess on foot before the shooting occurred. Burgess was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The deputy is 51-years-old and has 19-years of experience. He was uninjured in the incident.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.