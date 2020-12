Police are asking for the public’s’ help in identifying a suspect in a recent rash of catalytic converter thefts in the 5-thousand block of Southwest Ave. Second District Detectives are seeking to identify and locate the subject and vehicle in the case which occurred on December 4. The vehicle appears to be a dark colored Chevrolet pickup. Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). We have posted photos at KTRS.com under the local news tab.