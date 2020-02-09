(KTRS) St. Louis County Police have a suspect in custody in connection with a double shooting at 8:30 Sunday morning in the 10-thousand 200 block of Valley Drive in North County. A 17-year old girl was pronounced dead at the scene and another woman was transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons. Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.