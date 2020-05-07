St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Police are investigating a homicide in north county.

It all unfolded at around 6 PM Wednesday in the 10,000 block of Sheffingdell Court. That’s where officers with the North County Precinct responded to a shooting call and found a man in his 50’s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. An adult female in her 20’s was taken into custody.

The County’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.