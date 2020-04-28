Cape Girardeau, MO (KTRS) A man is in custody in connection with last weeks’ fire at an Islamic center in southeast Missouri.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, 42-year-old Nicholas Proffitt has been arrested on 1st degree arson and other charges for his role in Friday’s Fire at the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center.

In a statement, the department says the charges are, “enhanced as the defendant was knowingly motivated to do so by reason of a motive related to the religion of the people who worship at the Islamic Center.”

Proffitt is being held without bond.

The FBI, the ATF, the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office and two local police departments collaborated in the investigation.