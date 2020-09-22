St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A suspect is hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting in north county.

The incident unfolded just after 4:30 P.M. Monday, while county police were attempting a traffic stop on a 26-year-old fugitive on southbound Bellefontaine. The suspected fugitive took off. Stop sticks were deployed, puncturing 3 of his tires and bringing the vehicle to a stop. The 3 occupants then fled on foot. The fugitive was located in the 10,000 block of Seaton. He refused to follow police commands and then pointed a handgun at officers, who fired. He was taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

The other two individuals were found nearby and taken into custody.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.