St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A suspect is hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting in north city.

According to St. Louis police, the incident unfolded just after 7 P.M. Sunday in the 4200 block of Kennerly, outside the Homer G. Phillips Senior Apartments. That’s where officers observed a 1-vehicle car accident. The occupants of the vehicle got out, one of which had a gun in hand, and fled.

Officers followed the men to the 4300 block of cottage. That’s where one of the suspects, a 20-year-old man, pointed a gun at officers. One of the officers fired, hitting the man in the lower body and arms. The second suspect, an 18-year-old man, was taken into custody. Two guns were recovered at the scene.