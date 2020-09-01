St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner today charged suspect Thomas Kinworthy in the shootings of St. Louis Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon and Officer Arlando Bailey while they were responding to a shots fired call in the Tower Grove South neighborhood. Officer Bohannon died from his injuries on Sunday. Officer Bailey was treated and released. Kinworthy is charged with first degree murder, first degree assault of a Law Enforcement Officer, Burglary, Armed Criminal Action, Resisting Arrest, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.