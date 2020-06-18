St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A suspect is in custody in connection with a murder in the 46-hundred block of Tennessee. 21-year old Amir Muhamed Abdullah-Raheem of the 37-hundred block of Pennsylvania is charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 23-year old Richard Lovelace of the 800 block of Meadow Acres Lane. Officers responding to a call for a shooting early Wednesday discovered the victim inside of a residence, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371.